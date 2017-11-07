Man accused of stealing phone on Rousseau Street

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a business on Rousseau Street. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a business on Rousseau Street.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crime happened Friday, Oct. 27 around 9:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street.

Police say the man concealed the phone in his jacket and walked out the front door without paying for the device. He then walked east toward Felicity Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective 504-658-6123 or the NOPD Sixth District Property Crimes Unit at 504-658-6060. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

