Man arrested after allegedly recording people using the bathroom

BERTRANDVILLE, La. -- Police arrested an Assumption Parish man for allegedly recording video of people while they used the bathroom.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, police found a hard drive belonging to 48-year-old Elvis Starks containing video secretly recorded while people used the bathroom.

The investigation started in early August when the police called out to a house in Bertrandville and given the hard drive. Investigators identified Starks as a suspect by interviewing the residents in that home.

Starks has since been arrested and booked on two counts of video voyeurism. His bond is set at $40,000.

Police did not say where the video was recorded.

