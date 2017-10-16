Man arrested after bringing samurai sword into Ponchatoula bar

Police arrested a Ponchatoula man after he tried to start a fight inside a bar with a samurai sword.

According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, Shawn Verret threatened someone with a samurai sword inside a bar after being told to leave.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 15. Police say Verret got into an arguement with another patron and was asked to leave, but came back moments later with a mask on and a samurai sword in his hand.

Verret was told to leave the bar again and complied.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Verret. He was booked with illegal carrying of weapons, wearing a mask in a public place, terrorizing and failure to appear warrants through the city of Ponchatoula.

Police say Verret is a convicted felon with a criminal history dating back to 1994. He has previous arrests for burglaries, possession of illegal drugs, domestic abuse battery and four armed robberies.

© 2017 WWL-TV