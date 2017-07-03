Man arrested, another on the run for Eliza St. burglary

Johnathon Guidry (DOB: 09-04-1985 ) Charles Carmack (DOB: 04/14/1985) (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police say one man was arrested Monday and another man is on the run for a crime that happened last month.

New Orleans Police say Johnathan Guidry was arrested Monday after he was developed as a perpetrator in a simple burglary investigation. Police are still searching for Charles Carmack.

Investigators say neighbors saw two white men enter into a backyard on Eliza Street and stole a yellow generator from a shed.

Police say Carmack will be booked on simple burglary charges once located. Both Carmack and Guidry were wanted for a separate theft incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

© 2017 WWL-TV