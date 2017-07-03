WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Man arrested, another on the run for Eliza St. burglary

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 5:02 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police say one man was arrested Monday and another man is on the run for a crime that happened last month.

New Orleans Police say Johnathan Guidry was arrested Monday after he was developed as a perpetrator in a simple burglary investigation. Police are still searching for Charles Carmack.

Investigators say neighbors saw two white men enter into a backyard on Eliza Street and stole a yellow generator from a shed.

Police say Carmack will be booked on simple burglary charges once located. Both Carmack and Guidry were wanted for a separate theft incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories