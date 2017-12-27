Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting elderly woman

LAFOURCHE PARISH -- Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman in two parishes.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Michael Adams sexually assaulted an elderly woman on Nov. 3 and against on Dec. 21. Police say the first incident occurred in Lafourche Parish and the second in Terrebonne Parish.

Detectives made contact with Adams on Dec. 22 and he admitted to the crime, according to police.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for one count of Sexual Battery of the Infirmed. He was also booked as a fugitive from Terrebonne Parish for the same crime.

© 2017 WWL-TV