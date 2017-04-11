Man arrested for spray painting St. Louis Cathedral

NEW ORLEANS – Police arrested a man for allegedly spray painting graffiti on the side of St. Louis Cathedral.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers from the Eighth District officers caught Thomas Stewart around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Thomas, police said, was seen a Jackson Square security guard spray painting graffiti on the side of the Cathedral. When a State Police trooper got to the square, the suspect fled.

"At that time, a description of the arrested subject was then broadcast over the NOPD radio. Stewart was described as wearing all black clothing, a black baseball hat and a green mask on his face during the incident," police said.

Police caught Stewart at the intersection of Bourbon and Toulouse streets.

