Man arrested for stabbing on Bourbon Street

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 9:37 PM. CST December 23, 2017



NEW ORLEANS – A man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred on Bourbon Street earlier this month. 

Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Kelly after officers were flagged down in the 400 block of the street by a bouncer at a bar. The bouncer told police that he had an argument with Kelly on December 10 around 3 a.m. and that he possibly stabbed someone in the 300 block of the street. 

The bouncer gave a description of Kelly and the officers arrested him. Kelly was questioned and positively identified himself after watching surveillance video. 
 

