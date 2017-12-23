Man arrested for stabbing on Bourbon Street

Image via Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWL)





NEW ORLEANS – A man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred on Bourbon Street earlier this month.



Police arrested 50-year-old Robert Kelly after officers were flagged down in the 400 block of the street by a bouncer at a bar. The bouncer told police that he had an argument with Kelly on December 10 around 3 a.m. and that he possibly stabbed someone in the 300 block of the street.



The bouncer gave a description of Kelly and the officers arrested him. Kelly was questioned and positively identified himself after watching surveillance video.



