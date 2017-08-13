Man arrested in connection with fatal Marrero hit-and-run

HARVEY, La. – A man is in jail after deputies said he was involved in a fatal wreck, then lied to investigators about the crash.

Coltney Mitchell, 27, was arrested in connection with a crash on Aug. 8 near the corner of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue that killed a woman.

Officials said once they identified Mitchell, he described being in a crash with another car, but the damage to his 2015 Dodge Dart didn’t match up with his claim. After being told about the nature of damage to his car, investigators said Mitchell admitted to hitting the woman and leaving the scene.

Mitchell has been booked with negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving with the fatality.

