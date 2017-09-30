Man attacked, robbed while working in his garage, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- A man was attacked and robbed Friday night while working in a car in his garage, according to initial reports from police.

The robbery happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tricou Street.

Initial reports said a 36-year-old man was in his garage working on a vehicle when a man came up to him from behind. The man asked the victims for money, then reportedly hit the man in his face. After the victim fell, the man picked up a blunt object and hit the victim repeatedly, police said. The robber ran away with $400-$500 dollars, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV