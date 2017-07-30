Man beaten, robbed by group after asking for directions in the French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a robbery in the French Quarter, where they said a man was beaten after he asked for directions.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Decatur and St. Peter streets.

Initial police reports said a 28-year-old man asked a group for directions when he was taken to another location and beaten. The group then reportedly took the man's property and ran.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A previous version of this story stated the robbery happened around 10 a.m. However, police provided clarification that the robbery happened at 4:30 a.m., but was not reported until 10:45 Saturday morning.

