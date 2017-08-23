Man beaten with a stick, tied up during Hollygrove robbery, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a robbery early Wednesday morning in Hollygrove where police said a man was tied up and beaten.

According to New Orleans Police, the robbery happened in the 9300 block of Airline Highway around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a group of six men forced their way inside of the 22-year-old victim's room. The man was then beaten with a stick and tied up, according to initial reports from police.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

