Man booked in Metairie triple murder

METAIRIE, La. - A 31-year-old man has been booked in a triple murder case from earlier in January.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Corey Woods, 31, of Metairie, was booked with three counts of first-degree murder.

The charges are connected to the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Monica Bates, 24-year-old Deneka Lotts and 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace. The three victims were found shot to death on January 22, 2017 in front of an apartment building at 1400 Laurel Street in Metairie.

Woods was already in custody in the JPCC booked on unrelated charges for Parole Violation, three counts of Distribution of Heroin along with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, according to the JPSO.

Woods was apparently a close friend of Malcolm Wallace, the New Orleans Advocate reported. Woods had spent the day of the murder watching football with Malcolm at his grandmother's apartment.

(© 2017 WWL)