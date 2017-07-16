Report: Man booked with attempted murder after heroin overdose at LSU

33-year-old Joshua Wilton Brian (Photo: WBRZ, Custom)

BATON ROUGE – A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he gave heroin to a person on LSU’s campus who later overdosed, local media reports.

According to WBRZ-TV, 33-year-old Joshua Wilton Brian was booked on attempted second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, paramedics responded to a bathroom at the LSU Digital Media Center after a 25-year-old was found unresponsive from an apparent heroin overdose. LSU Police say there was a syringe still stuck in the man's arm and a spoon and lighter were on the floor nearby.

The 25-year-old was given a dose of Narcan and transported to a hospital for further treatment. The man later told investigators that he had been given the drugs for free by another man named “John” at the Digital Media Center.

WBRZ reports that investigators reviewed security video and identified the man as Brian. He was located the next day and taken into custody Saturday.

