Man brings unknown woman back to FQ hotel, wakes up with $9,000 of property missing

NEW ORLEANS -- A man brought an unknown woman back to his hotel room in the French Quarter and woke up to find she had left with $9,000 worth of his property.

According to NOPD, the victim brought the unknown woman back to his hotel room in the 500 block of Canal Street around midnight on Oct. 15. The victim then fell asleep while the woman was still inside the room and when he woke up, $9,000 worth of his property was missing.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect, that can be seen above.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Eighth District Property Crime Detectives at 504-658-6080.

