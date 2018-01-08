Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Little Woods area Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police, the shooting happened around 6:16 a.m. in the 8000 block of Trapier Avenue. Officers at the scene found a 29-year-old man lying face down on the ground under a carport.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

“No additional information is available at this time,” a statement from the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the NOPD seventh district detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

