Victims identified in deadly Marrero double shooting

MARRERO – One man is dead and a woman is injured after a double shooting in Marrero on Monday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at 6100 2nd Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The woman who was injured in the shooting has been taken to University Hospital where she is currently in critical condition, the sheriff's office says. The woman was identified as 27-year-old Derielle Bernard of New Orleans.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as 23-year-old Brandon Davis of Algiers.

Deputies say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Investigators do not have a motive or suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to contact JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto has scheduled a press conference to give an update on the shooting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

