Man dies days after Metairie bar fight

METAIRIE – A man died after being knocked unconscious in a Metairie bar fight according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Michael Coffee, 47, died at University Hospital on July 11 from head injuries he sustained during a fight at the Buffalo Billiards bar on July 8.

According to police, Coffee was in a verbal fight with 34-year-old Javaris Green at the bar when Green punched him in the face twice, knocking him unconscious. Witnesses told police that Coffee was carried from the bar by friends and, after he regained consciousness, was taken to the Aloha Motel where he’d been renting a room for several weeks.

The next day, a friend found Coffee unconscious on the bathroom floor of his motel room, according to JPSO. Coffee was taken to University Hospital where he remained unconscious, despite treatment. He died two days later.

Police say an autopsy conducted on Coffee confirmed that he died from massive head trauma.

Witnesses told JPSO detectives about the fight between Coffee and Green and surveillance video showed the fight take place according to police.

Deputies located and arrested Green at his home on July 12 without incident. Police say Green admitted to punching Coffee in the face. As a result, he was taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and booked with one count of manslaughter.

Police say Green was also booked for an outstanding warrant from South Carolina for Forced Entry/Burglary.

