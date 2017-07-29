Man dressed in a wig robs Mid-City credit union, FBI says

NEW ORLEANS – Multiple agencies are investigating a robbery at a Mid-City credit union where surveillance shows the robber dressed in a wig.

It happened at the New Orleans Firemen’s Credit Union in the 3800 block of Canal Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said a man walked into the bank, showed a note demanding cash and implied he had a gun. The man got away with an unknown amount of money, and authorities said he jumped a fence in the back of the bank as he ran away.

The robber is described as about 6-foot-tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, tan khaki pants, a dark Adidas baseball cap with a checkered brim and black and white tennis shoes. The wig the robber wore was straight, with shoulder length black hair.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (504) 816-3000 or the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6010.

