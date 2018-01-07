Man found dead after shooting in Algiers

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a man was found dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Algiers early Monday morning.

New Orleans Police responded to a shooting around 12:21 a.m. in the 6300 block of Woodland Highway. At the scene, officers found a man lying down in the apartment complex driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The NOPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive,” a statement from the NOPD said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the man’s name at a later time.

“No further information is available at this time,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Tanisha Sykes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

