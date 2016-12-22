Man found dead next to wheelchair in Central City

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police detectives are investigating a homicide after officers found a man who had been fatally shot and lying by a wheelchair Wednesday afternoon in Central City.

According to police, a unit on patrol in the 2700 block of St. Andrew Street found an unidentified man lying in the street next to a wheelchair and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The officer called for an ambulance, but the victim died at the scene.

Detectives are gathering evidence and searching for surveillance video, police say.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call NOPD's homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

