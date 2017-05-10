Man held woman and son hostage at gunpoint in Algiers home for 15 hours

Drapper Goff (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS - A 39-year-old man held his ex-girlfriend and her son at gunpoint in an Algiers home for 15 hours starting Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, according to the NOPD.



The incident started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Shalett Street and ended around 2 p.m. Tuesday.



According to police, Drapper Goff was allowed in to his ex-girlfriend's home to retrieve some belongings. However, once inside, the ex said Goff pulled out a gun and locked the doors before pointing a gun at her and tying her wrists and ankles.

Police said Goff also tied up the woman's son at the wrists and ankles before taking money from the son.

The incident ended when officers responded to the scene after getting a call from a family member concerned that they hadn't heard from the woman for several hours.



After several attempts to contact the woman, officers went to the home, got no response at the front door and then went inside, finding Goff in a bedroom with the two victims. He was arrested without incident.

Goff was booked on charges including two counts of second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. and one count each of armed robbery with a gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victims were not physically injured, according to police.

