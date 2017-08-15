Man hurt in attempted armed robbery, shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one person was hurt in a shooting after an attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East late Tuesday night.
According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened in the 8500 block of North I-10 Service Road. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was driven to the hospital.
Investigators say the suspect in the shooting is a man between the ages of 19 to 20-years-old with dreadlocked hair and a slim build.
NOPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs