Man hurt in early morning shooting on Olive Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police say one person was hurt in a shooting on Olive Street Wednesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, officers began investigating a shooting before 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of Olive Street. Initial reports say one man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and stomach.

The man was transported to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting at this time.

© 2017 WWL-TV