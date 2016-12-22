Man ID'ed in N.O. East kidnapping, armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS -- Police have identified a suspect in a kidnapping and robbery in New Orleans East, and have connected him to several other crimes around the city.

The New Orleans Police Department has an arrest warrant out for Curtis Belton, 23, who police believe is responsible for as many as five violent crimes in multiple districts.

Belton is wanted for a kidnapping and armed robbery Tuesday (Dec. 20) in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. He allegedly pulled a gun and threatened multiple people, demanding money. He then forced a man "to multiple locations in an effort to gain more money from him," police said. He is wanted on three counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.

Belton is also wanted for an armed robbery on Dec. 3 in the 1200 block of St. Ferdinand Street. As a man was leaving his home,police say Belton got out of a silver SUV, approached the victim and robbed him of his wallet, keys, jewelry and cellphone.

Also, on Dec. 3, in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue, a man was working as a ride share operator and had taken a passenger to the Family Dollar. While waiting for the passenger to return from the store, police say Belton walked up to the vehicle ordering the man to out of the vehicle and to hand over his wallet. Police sy he then drove away in the victim's vehicle down St. Claude Avenue.

Belton is also wanted for an armed robbery on Nov. 27 in the 3600 block of Iberville Street and for the Nov. 18 armed robbery in the 100 block of South Rendon Street.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Belton is asked to notify any nearby NOPD officer or contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Belton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

