Man in critical condition after being beaten during robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A man is fighting for his life after he was beaten during a robbery in the French Quarter Saturday night.

Police said two men were robbed around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Bienville Street.

Authorities said the victims were attacked by 4-5 men who beat them, stole their wallets and cell phones before running off. Both victims were brought to the hospital, where one of them is still listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

