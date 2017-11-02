Man killed attempting to steal car in Lafayette

A man was shot and while he attempted to steal a vehicle while the owner was standing outside of it Thursday morning, police say.
According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, the incident, which took place in a business parking lot on the 1700 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway, was ruled a justifiable homicide.
The subject, an unidentified while male, attempted to steal a vehicle while the owner was standing outside, preoccupied. The subject and the vehicle owner engaged in a violent struggle, during which the vehicle owner shot and killed the subject.
No charges will be filed against the vehicle owner.
