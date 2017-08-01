Man killed in Lower 9th Ward double shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Tuesday night.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, a man was shot in the head and stomach around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tupelo Street. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police were notified of a second victim, who was taken to the hospital by private transportation. Police say he is suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and stomach.

There is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

