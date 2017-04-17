Man killed Monday is 3rd in 16 months at same complex

Crime tape is up for the third killing at the Chateau Lane apartment complex in New Orleans East since January 2016.

NEW ORLEANS - A 28-year-old man was killed by a shot to the head at a troubled apartment complex in New Orleans East Monday shortly after noon.



The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Chateau Lane apartment complex.

According to police, officers arriving at the scene found the victim unresponsive, lying face down on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.



Though the victim was not immediately identified, The New Orleans Advocate reported that several people in the complex were visibly upset.



One man said the victim was a relative, while a woman at the scene could be overhead saying that "I told him not to do it."



There were two murders at the complex in 2016, and earlier in 2017, police found seven stolen vehicles in the complex. Two of them were the personal vehicle and unmarked police vehicle that belonged to an NOPD officer.





