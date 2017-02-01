Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in fight that paralyzed tourist on Frenchman Street

Photo via Justice for Doug David Facebook page

NEW ORLEANS -- The man accused of striking and paralyzing a man from California after he threw a beer bottle at his car on Frenchman Street plead guilty to simple battery, avoiding the felony charge originally sought by the DA's office.

According to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office, Christopher Smith will receive a six-month suspended sentence for his guilty plea.

Smith was driving his car on Frenchman Street in October of 2015 when Doug David, a California resident, threw a beer bottle at his vehicle because he felt Smith wasn't driving carefully according to the DA's office. Smith then got out of his car and a verbal fight ensued, which ended with Smith striking David twice. David's fall after the fight paralyzed him from the neck down.

The DA's office said that NOPD did not promptly respond to the scene. By the time officers arrives, David was in the hospital and they marked the call as "unfounded." Smith would be arrested later and charged with one count a Second-Degree Battery, a felony with a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

However, David's medical condition made it hard for him to travel, according ot the DA's office, and testimony is key in battery cases. The DA's office estimates it would've cost $60,000 to bring David back to New Orleans to testify. Louisiana law does not allow witnesses to testify remotely.

Because of this, the DA's office negotiated a plea deal with Smith for a conviction of simple battery.

“This was a tragic case in which our office was required to choose the lesser of two bad outcomes," Cannizzaro said. " I more than understand the victim’s decision to not come testify, but that decision left us with few options. I hope that he finds some small measure of closure.”

