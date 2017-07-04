Man reports attack echoing brutal French Quarter robbery

(Photo: The Erica Chang, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans police on Tuesday reported a new robbery in the French Quarter that happened one day before a brutal attack on Bienville Street last month that left one man in critical condition.

According to an overnight police log, two men attacked and robbed a 55-year-old man walking in the 1300 block of Bourbon Street about 6 p.m.June 23. Police said the robbers hit the victim’s head, causing him to fall to the ground. The robbers then took the victim’s wallet and ran away in an unknown direction.

The robbery appearing on the Tuesday morning crime log means the victim first reported it to police Monday.

The victim was treated at and released from a local hospital. New Orleans police have not announced any arrests, and they provided no description of the robbers.

The robbery happened one day before a vicious attack in the 200 block of Bienville Street on June 24. In that attack, two men were returning to their hotel around 9 p.m. when a group of men rushed them from behind and struck one man’s head.

Four suspects were arrested in that attack. Police did not say if the two attacks were related.

