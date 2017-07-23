Man robbed by someone posing as French Quarter parking attendant, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a robbery in the French Quarter early Sunday morning where the victim said he thought the robber was a parking attendant.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Decatur Street.

Preliminary reports said the 67-year-old victim was approached by a man posing as a parking lot attendant. When the man pulled out his cash, the robber pressed an unknown object into the victim's stomach, grabbed the money and ran.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

