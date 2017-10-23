Man shoots, kills high school student allegedly burglarizing his home

ZACHARY, La. -- Police arrested a man who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy, one of three teenage burglars he caught inside his home.

According to our partners at The Advocate, police were called to 58-year-old Terry Flanagan's home around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, to investigate a shooting. According to police, Flanagan came home and found three teenagers burglarizing his home. One of them, 15-year-old Chadrick Brooks Spurlock, jumped out a window and Flanagan chased him.

Police say Flanagan fatally shot Spurlock, then dragged his body into another yard.

Police arrested the other two alleged burglars, 18-year-old Melvin Brooks and 19-year-old Dwighttess Thomas on the scene.

Flanagan was arrested on counts off second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

For more, visit The Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV