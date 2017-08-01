Man shot in Algiers goes to fire station for help

Police are investigating two armed robberies late Friday night. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS - A man who was shot in an Algiers neighborhood managed to walk about half a mile to a fire station on General DeGaulle to try to get help, the NOPD said.



The shooting incident occurred in the 1900 block of Casa Calvo around 1:15 p.m. The victim managed to get to the fire station in the 2500 block of General DeGaulle.



The victim was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

