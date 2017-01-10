Man shot in Central City, police report

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Central City Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue.

Authorities said a man was injured, and there is no update on his condition at this time.

No suspect or motive has been released by NOPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

