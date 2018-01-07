Man shot in neck in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting in Algiers Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the corner of Tullis and Woodland drives just before 11 a.m.

Officials said officers saw a vehicle wreck and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.The man was brought to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide an update on his condition.

No other details about this shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

