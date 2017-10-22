NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in New Orleans East early Sunday morning.

It happened at the corner of Curran Boulevard and Pineridge Street around 2 a.m.

Police said the man was standing at the corner when he was shot once. An ambulance brought the man to an area hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV