Man shot in the leg in St. Claude, police say

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say one man was hurt in a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood in New Orleans Tuesday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Clouet Street. Preliminary reports say that one man was shot in the leg and paramedics are at the scene.

“No additional details are available at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

This is a developing story.

