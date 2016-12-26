Man killed in NO East ID'd as former NFL player's brother

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Family of the man shot and killed the day after Christmas in New Orleans East have identified him as Robert Smith.

Smith's family spoke with a reporter from The New Orleans Advocate and told them that he is the brother of former New York Jets wide reciever Courtney Smith and was in town visiting family for the holidays.

Police found Smith dead after officers responded to shots fired in the 7900 block of Lamb Street around 7:34 a.m. on Dec. 26. When they arrived, officers found Smith lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

