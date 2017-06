File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – A man was shot and killed on North Roman Street Monday night.

According to NOPD, officers were dispatched to the 1100 bock of N. Roman Street, near the intersection with Ursuline, around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one man dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 504-822-1111.

