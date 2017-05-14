Man shot on the Lakefront, police say

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday along the Lakefront.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Authorities said two men were arguing behind a shelter when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the midsection.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

