Man shot several times near N.O. East school, police say

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4700 block of Viola Street in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

KIPP Morial Primary School was placed on lockdown for security reasons, however, The New Orleans Advocate reported by 3 p.m. the lockdown ended.

Police said the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

