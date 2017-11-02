Man shot while walking dog in Milneburg, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- A man is recovering after being shot while walking his dog early Thursday morning.

Police said a 31-year-old man was walking near Painters and Madrid streets shortly after midnight when a Nissan Sentra with tinted windows pulled up beside him. Three men in the car asked the man if he was a person they knew, and the victim reportedly told them no. That's when shots rang out, and police said the victim was hit once.

Police did not release any other information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

