Man sought after allegedly stealing trash can full of items

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are searching for a man they say stole bed sheets and several other items from a business on MacArthur Boulevard Monday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of MacArthur Blvd.

Police say the man entered the store, filled a white plastic garbage can with several items before leaving the building.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact detective Tracy Raney in the NOPD Fourth District Property Crimes Unit at 504-658-6040. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV