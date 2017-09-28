Man sought after allegedly trying to run over girlfriend

Photo: file

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are searching for a man they say tried to run over his girlfriend in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 6800 block of Farwood Drive. A woman told officers that she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Jarvar White, around 2 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, White allegedly struck the victim with car keys and choked her while threatening to kill her.

The woman said she was able to fight White off and entered her home. White then fled the scene in the vehicle.

“The victim added that White had been consuming alcohol since earlier in the morning and that he has previously shown aggressive and violent behavior toward her while drinking,” the NOPD said.

The woman said White returned to the home later in the day showing signs of heavy intoxication. She said White threatened to harm her after she told him that she was leaving him. The woman said she feared for her safety, struck White in the face and fled the scene on foot.

The woman told officers that she was walking down the street when she saw the couple’s vehicle (driven by White with couple’s three children inside) approach her.

“The victim said that White allegedly throttled the vehicle and swerved toward her,” the NOPD said. “Believing that he was attempting to strike her, the victim said she hid behind a concrete light post.”

The woman told police that White reportedly swerved the car back into the center of the road and fled the scene. The couple’s children were later found safe back at the home with a relative. Police say White remains at large.

NOPD said that White has a documented history of domestic violence. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, simple battery and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

