NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on security video in connection with an armed robbery Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the armed robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Prieur Street.

The victims said they were taking photos when they were approached by an unknown man. Police say the man seen in the security video brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. He then fled the scene east on North Prieur Street.

The victims tell NOPD that the man was a dark-skinned black male, possibly between 25 and 30 years old, standing taller than 6 feet with a slender build. He was wearing a white t-shirt with an irregular black pattern on the front. He was also wearing a black and white scarf like garment over his face during the attack.

Police released a photo of a man they say matches the description given by the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Orleans Police First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 502-822-1111.

