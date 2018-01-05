Man sought after stealing packs of toothpaste, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police searching for a man they say stole several packs of toothpaste from a store on Gentilly Boulevard last week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the theft happened around 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 4500 block of Gentilly Blvd. Police say the man hid six packs of toothpaste in his pockets and walked out without paying.

Police released a photo of the suspect Friday morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

