Man sought in Louisiana triple killing arrested in Oregon

Image via Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man sought by Louisiana police in the drive-by shooting deaths of three people has been arrested in Portland, Oregon, the authorities said.



Deaundrey Cole, 34, identified himself to Portland police as Demetrius Jenkins when they stopped him Sunday for driving recklessly, Multnomah County deputy district attorney Traci Anderson wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.



An acquaintance of Cole told police he was wanted in Louisiana. Cole insisted he was Jenkins, Anderson said, and produced a driver's license and birth certificate in that name.



But officers ran his fingerprints and discovered him to be Deaundrey Cole, wanted on three charges of second-degree murder in Monroe, Louisiana.



The killings happened May 14, 2017 - Mother's Day.



The News-Star of Monroe reported that 17-year-old Darvis Jones died in alley, 36-year-old Florica Green died in a car in front of her home and 60-year-old Deborah Collins died from a bullet that crashed through a wall of her home.



A robbery suspect told police after the killings that the 17-year-old had stolen money and cocaine from Cole, and Cole went on the shooting spree in retaliation, The News-Star reported.



The incident that led to Cole's arrest began when he and some acquaintances were driving to a Portland bar in separate vehicles. On the drive, a woman in one vehicle called Cole to tell him they decided to visit a different bar.



Cole began to drive recklessly - sideswiping the other car - and they decided to call 911, Anderson said.



Cole was booked into a Portland jail on charges of coercion, harassment, hit and run, identity theft and providing false information to an officer.



It's unknown when he will be extradited to Louisiana.



Attorney Westbrook Johnson was assigned Tuesday to represent Cole on the Oregon charges. A receptionist at the public defender's office said he was not available.



© 2018 Associated Press