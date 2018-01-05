Man sought in S. Claiborne Ave. armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for stealing beauty supply from a store last week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 2:42 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Police say a man entered the business, took several bottles of beauty supplies and tried to leave without paying. When a manager approached him, the man said,” I got a gun.”

NOPD said the same man is wanted regarding a separate shoplifting incident in the same police district. He is described as wearing a red/maroon beanie with long facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD detective Christopher Puccio or other Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

