Man stabbed with screwdriver while breaking up fight

(Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS -- A 58-year-old man told police he was trying to break up a fight between his grandson and another man when the other man stabbed him with a screw driver.

According to a preliminary report from NOPD, officers arrested 23-year-old Frederick Watson after he stabbed the unidentified victim. The 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The stabbing occurred around 1:19 a.m. on May 20 in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue.

© 2017 WWL-TV