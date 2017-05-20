Man stabbed with screwdriver while breaking up fight

NEW ORLEANS -- A 58-year-old man told police he was trying to break up a fight between his grandson and another man when the other man stabbed him with a screw driver.
According to a preliminary report from NOPD, officers arrested 23-year-old Frederick Watson after he stabbed the unidentified victim. The 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
The stabbing occurred around 1:19 a.m. on May 20 in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs