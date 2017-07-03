Man wanted after deadly chase that ended on Chef Hwy arrested, police say

Wanted: Robert Hudson ( Photo via New Orleans Police) (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police say the man wanted in a number of auto burglaries and connected to a deadly crash on Chef Menteur Highway last week has been arrested.

According to New Orleans Police, officers arrested Robert Hudson on multiple counts of vehicular burglary Monday.

Hudson was wanted by the NOPD after two people were killed in a high-speed chase with Louisiana State Police last week.

A passenger, Brandon Harold, and 2-year-old Ivory Washington were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Davis, survived the crash but died shortly later after he shot himself in the head.





Inside the vehicle, investigators say they recovered two stolen handguns, two laptops and two wallets that were stolen in six separate car burglaries. Police said the recovered property was stolen from five of eight NOPD districts.

